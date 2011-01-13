Kristin Davis To Host CostumeDesigners Guild Awards

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis will host the 13th

Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 22 at The Beverly Hilton.

The awards honor excellence in

film, television and commercial costume design. Nominations will be announced

on Jan. 20.

Film actress Halle Berry will

receive the Lacoste Spotlight Award, honoring "an actor whose talent and

career personifies an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special

awareness of the role and importance of costume design."