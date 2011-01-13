Kristin Davis To Host CostumeDesigners Guild Awards
Sex and the City star Kristin Davis will host the 13th
Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 22 at The Beverly Hilton.
The awards honor excellence in
film, television and commercial costume design. Nominations will be announced
on Jan. 20.
Film actress Halle Berry will
receive the Lacoste Spotlight Award, honoring "an actor whose talent and
career personifies an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special
awareness of the role and importance of costume design."
