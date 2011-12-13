KRIS Corpus Christi Dark For TWC Subs

The carriage agreement between Time Warner Cable and Cordillera's quartet of Corpus Christi stations, including NBC affiliate KRIS and Telemundo outlet KAJA, expired at midnight December 12, leaving the stations dark for Time Warner Cable subscribers in the market.

Cordillera's other affected stations include a CW, which airs on KRIS's dot-two channel, and an independent station.

KRIS's website says "we continue to work towards a new agreement."