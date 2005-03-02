Krasnow Heads Communications Practice

Veteran communications attorney, teacher and author Erwin Krasnow, with Garvey Schubert Barer in Washington, D.C., has been named chair of the firm's Communications & Media Law Group.

He also becomes an owner of the firm, which employs 138 attorneys in five offices.

Krasnow, a former VP and General Counsel of the National Association of Broadcasters and founding director and vice chair of minority investment fund Broadcast Capital Inc., joined the firm in 2004 from Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Washington, where he was a partner.

Krasnow is author of FCC Lobbying: A Handbook of Insider Tips and Practical Advice, as well as 9 other books and several hundred articles.

