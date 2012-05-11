Kraft's Bonin Loved Colbert's On-Air Mocking of Wheat Thins

Bonin Bough, Kraft Food's VP of global media, loved Stephen Colbert's mocking of his company's Wheat Thins, which is a sponsor for The Colbert Report, reports AdAge.

Bonin said the company couldn't ask for a better social engagement, according to the report.

After Colbert mocked the food product for a good seven minutes on air, the report stated that whether Kraft was happy, but Bonin said it raised awareness for Wheat Thins.