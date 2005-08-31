KPTV Expands Morning News

In an effort to snag more of the growing morning news audience, Portland, Ore., Fox affiliate KPTV, a Meredith Broadcasting station, is expanding its morning news to five hours on weekdays and an hour on weekend mornings.

Beginning Jan. 2, Good Day Oregon Extra will add a new 9 a.m. hour and, that weekend, the station will debut its Saturday and Sunday editions.

“Our viewers want local content, and we’ve shown a commitment to that concept since the debut of Good Day Oregon,” said KPTV News Director Patrick McCreery.

Good Day OregonExtra will feature general news, weather, and traffic along with entertainment and lifestyle segments.