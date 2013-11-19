KPBS Staffers Vote To Unionize

Noncommercial TV and radio station KPBS San Diego became the second Southern California station this year to vote to join SAG-AFTRA, the union representing entertainment and media professionals in a host of jobs.



KPCC Pasadena was the first back in January.



SAG-AFTRA gets 55 news members who will be negotiating their first contract with the station after the National Labor Relations Board election Nov. 18.



"We will be standing with you to ensure that your quest for a real voice at work, guaranteed by a binding union contract, is heard and respected" said SAG-AFTRA President Ken Howard (White Shadow) and executive VP Gabrielle Carteris (Beverly Hills 90210) told KPBS staff in a joint statement.