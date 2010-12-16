Korn Ferry Enlisted to Find Next McSlarrow

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has retained executive search firm Korn Ferry once again to help find the next head of NCTA.



Association President Kyle McSlarrow announced he will be leaving in the spring to take a job with an operator or programmer.



Nels Olson, managing director of the Eastern Region will head up the search. Anyone looking to throw their name in the hat can contact him at nels.olson@kornferry.com or (202) 822-9444.



Olson headed up the 2005 search that resulted in McSlarrow's hiring.



Olson will report to NCAT Chairman and Cox President Patrick Esser.

