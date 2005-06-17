Koppelman To Head Omnimedia Board

Charles Koppelman Friday was named chairman of the board of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. Koppelman had been vice chairman and a consultant to the company. He succeeds Thomas C. Siekman, who will now serve as the company's lead director.

MSLO is a provider of original "how-to" information, lifestyle content and consumer products.

Company founder Martha Stewart, then subject of a federal prosecution for lying to investigators about a stock trade, stepped down as chairman of the board in March 2004 and resigned her position as chief creative officer.

Her current title is "founder," but could change. No decision has been made about any new title, however, which could depend on the success of the appeal of her conviction.

Stewart is slated to host Martha, a syndicated NBC Universal daytime program this fall. She has also been tapped to appear in a version of NBC reality show, The Apprentice, which will air Wednesdays at 8 this fall.

In addition to his ongoing role at MSLO, Koppelman serves as chairman and CEO of CAK Entertainment Co., a music and entertainment business.

From 1990 to 1994, he served first as chairman and CEO of EMI Music Publishing and then from 1994 to 1997 as chairman and CEO of EMI Records Group, North America.

"Charles has already made significant contributions to our business development and strategic planning," said MSLO President and CEO Susan Lyne, in a statement. "I know that his experience and good counsel will help drive our momentum going forward."

"Charles will take over a position that has been well managed by Tom. Everyone at MSLO is grateful to both for their service," Martha Stewart said in a statement. She championed Koppelman's background in "branding, licensing and corporate positioning."