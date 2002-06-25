Koppel gets Letterman Up Close
By Dave Levin
David Letterman will reportedly be the first guest on Up Close, a
spinoff of Nightline that debuts Monday, July 8.
According to Zap2It, Ted Koppel will chat with the
talk-show host during the show.
Up Close will follow Nightline on weeknights until January.
The program will reportedly fill the time slot being vacated by the canceled
Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher until a new talk show premieres in
January.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.