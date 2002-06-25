Koppel gets Letterman Up Close

David Letterman will reportedly be the first guest on Up Close, a

spinoff of Nightline that debuts Monday, July 8.

According to Zap2It, Ted Koppel will chat with the

talk-show host during the show.

Up Close will follow Nightline on weeknights until January.

The program will reportedly fill the time slot being vacated by the canceled

Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher until a new talk show premieres in

January.