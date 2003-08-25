Koones Promoted to Reed EVP

Reed Business Information, the parent to BROADCASTING & CABLE, last week announced the promotion of Charlie Koones to executive vice president of Variety and Daily Variety with additional responsibility for BROADCASTING & CABLE and Multichannel News.

"Charlie and his team are doing a terrific job, and we thought that merging the talents of the Television Group with Variety would be a great way to accelerate our growth and innovation in the critical areas of entertainment and television," said Media Division President Tad Smith.

Koones, who continues to report to Smith, retains his responsibilities as publisher of Variety and Daily Variety. Larry Oliver, vice president and Television Group publisher, and Marianne Paskowski, editorial director of BROADCASTING & CABLE and Multichannel News, report to Koones. Koones replaces Bill McGorry, who was recently promoted to executive vice president of RBI's Electronic and Licensing division.

Smith said that the editorial voices of all of the publications reporting to Koones would remain separate and distinct. "Although Charlie assumes responsibility for the editorial of the Television Group and looks forward to working with Marianne and her fantastic team to help shape those publications' futures, their editorial voices will continue to be quite separate and distinct from that of Variety," Smith said.

"Under Bill's leadership, B&C and Multichannel News have become clearly dominant brands in their marketplaces. I have been very impressed by the many talented people I have met in the Television Group over the years and it is a special pleasure for me to work with them to build even more value for our readers and advertisers," said Koones in a statement.

Koones previously was group vice president and publisher of Variety responsible for the global business operations of the Variety franchise and marketing research firm Marketcast. Under his leadership, Variety products have become the market leaders in advertising pages, market share and global influence.

Koones joined Variety in 1990 as a New York-based sales executive and moved up the ladder to several other posts within the organization. He is a graduate of the University of Richmond. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Linda, and their two sons.