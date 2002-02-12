Kolodzy to lead FCC spectrum task force

Paul Kolodzy was named senior advisor for spectrum policy in the Federal Communications Commission's Office of Engineering and Technology Tuesday.

Kolodzy will chair a new FCC task force examining allocation and ways

spectrum can be best exploited in a timely manner.

Before joining the FCC, he was a program manager at the Defense Advanced

Research Projects Agency, where he oversaw advanced communications-technology

development.

He also has held senior posts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

and Lockheed Martin Corp.