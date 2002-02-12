Kolodzy to lead FCC spectrum task force
Paul Kolodzy was named senior advisor for spectrum policy in the Federal Communications Commission's Office of Engineering and Technology Tuesday.
Kolodzy will chair a new FCC task force examining allocation and ways
spectrum can be best exploited in a timely manner.
Before joining the FCC, he was a program manager at the Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency, where he oversaw advanced communications-technology
development.
He also has held senior posts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
and Lockheed Martin Corp.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.