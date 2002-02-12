Trending

Kolodzy to lead FCC spectrum task force

Paul Kolodzy was named senior advisor for spectrum policy in the Federal Communications Commission's Office of Engineering and Technology Tuesday.

Kolodzy will chair a new FCC task force examining allocation and ways
spectrum can be best exploited in a timely manner.

Before joining the FCC, he was a program manager at the Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency, where he oversaw advanced communications-technology
development.

He also has held senior posts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
and Lockheed Martin Corp.