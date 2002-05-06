KOLO-TV proposal suggests news time for sale

Top-rated KOLO-TV in Reno, Nev., put forth a proposal for live and taped spots --

with frequent plugs by news anchors -- in exchange for a $5,000 live-remote

sponsorship.

General manager Tim Perry said he had never signed off on the program, that

the flier was intended as an internal document about a prospective pitch and that

he had not seen the flier until Friday.

However, Perry acknowledged that the flier had been presented to advertisers,

although there were no deals made. "Did we test the water?" he asked. "Were

there advertisers interested? Yes. But at the end of the day, we never committed

to it. We weren't comfortable."

Perry said he encourages his salespeople to be "entrepreneurial," but the

station may reconsider its parameters given the attention this incident has

garnered and the distraction it has created.

According to the flier -- posted on the Internet by Web site

F--dtelevision.com (rhymes with duct) -- KOLO-TV proposed live shots or video of

the business, a live interview with a business rep, a pre-taped tour of the

business, a taped feature story and frequent live mentions of the location of

the newscast by news anchors.

The flier notes that these features are subject to availability and to approval by

the news director, and the client will not dictate content.

But Poynter Institute ethicist Bob Steele, who recently co-authored

guidelines for the Radio-Television News Directors Association addressing news

and sales issues, commented that if the program was as presented in the flier, those caveats seem moot, as the station has already "sold its soul and its

news content."