Kolb Ups E! News and E! Online Execs
E! Entertainment Television has promoted Cyndi McClellan
to president, network strategy and E! News, and expanded John Najarian's role in
E! Online, Suzanne Kolb, president, E! Entertainment Television, announced
Wednesday.
In her new role, McClellan will now oversee E! News programming
such as True Hollywood Story and E! News, as well as strategic planning,
research, acquisitions and scheduling. Najarian, as executive vice president
and general manager, digital and business development, will now oversee E!
Online in addition to his mobile, broadband and VOD responsibilities. Both will
continue reporting to Kolb, who previously oversaw E! News and E! Online prior
to her promotionto president in July.
"I have had the
incredible privilege of working with Cyndi and John for many years and have
seen first hand how their extraordinary talent has contributed to E!'s success,"
said Kolb. "Cyndi possesses a deep understanding of the E! brand and our
viewers and has a masterful approach in taking that knowledge to constantly
evolve for future growth. John has been the key force in shaping our
highly successful digital businesses and in keeping E! at the forefront of new
initiatives."
Bruce Perlmutter will remain in his role as senior vice
president, news and E! Online, E! and reports to McClellan and Najarian.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.