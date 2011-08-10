Kolb Ups E! News and E! Online Execs

E! Entertainment Television has promoted Cyndi McClellan

to president, network strategy and E! News, and expanded John Najarian's role in

E! Online, Suzanne Kolb, president, E! Entertainment Television, announced

Wednesday.

In her new role, McClellan will now oversee E! News programming

such as True Hollywood Story and E! News, as well as strategic planning,

research, acquisitions and scheduling. Najarian, as executive vice president

and general manager, digital and business development, will now oversee E!

Online in addition to his mobile, broadband and VOD responsibilities. Both will

continue reporting to Kolb, who previously oversaw E! News and E! Online prior

to her promotionto president in July.

"I have had the

incredible privilege of working with Cyndi and John for many years and have

seen first hand how their extraordinary talent has contributed to E!'s success,"

said Kolb. "Cyndi possesses a deep understanding of the E! brand and our

viewers and has a masterful approach in taking that knowledge to constantly

evolve for future growth. John has been the key force in shaping our

highly successful digital businesses and in keeping E! at the forefront of new

initiatives."

Bruce Perlmutter will remain in his role as senior vice

president, news and E! Online, E! and reports to McClellan and Najarian.