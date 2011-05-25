Kohl's Renews Partnership with Bobby Flay

Kohl's Department Stores will renew its partnership with

Bobby Flay, an Emmy-award winning television personality and a staple on Food Network for 15 years, to provide home and grill products under a long-term license, the

company announced Wednesday.

The Bobby Flay collection of merchandise, which originally

launched in 2008, will be expanded to include other cookware items such as dinnerware,

kitchen gadgets and bakeware; it will be offered in Kohl's stores and online

beginning Feb. 2012.

Kohl's brand strategy accounted for 48% of its total sales

in 2010, with continued growth in recent years.

"We are pleased to announce the renewal of our partnership

with Bobby Flay and expand the Bobby Flay collection, said Don Brennan, chief

merchandising officer, Kohl's. "The line has been a strong performer in the

home category and continues to deliver on our commitment to offer world-class

brands at an incredible value and differentiate Kohl's in the marketplace."