Kohl's Renews Partnership with Bobby Flay
Kohl's Department Stores will renew its partnership with
Bobby Flay, an Emmy-award winning television personality and a staple on Food Network for 15 years, to provide home and grill products under a long-term license, the
company announced Wednesday.
The Bobby Flay collection of merchandise, which originally
launched in 2008, will be expanded to include other cookware items such as dinnerware,
kitchen gadgets and bakeware; it will be offered in Kohl's stores and online
beginning Feb. 2012.
Kohl's brand strategy accounted for 48% of its total sales
in 2010, with continued growth in recent years.
"We are pleased to announce the renewal of our partnership
with Bobby Flay and expand the Bobby Flay collection, said Don Brennan, chief
merchandising officer, Kohl's. "The line has been a strong performer in the
home category and continues to deliver on our commitment to offer world-class
brands at an incredible value and differentiate Kohl's in the marketplace."
