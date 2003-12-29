Kobe to ABC: ‘I’m Living in a Nightmare’

Kobe Bryant told ABC Sports in an interview that aired Christmas Day that sometimes it seems like he’s "living in a nightmare" that he can’t wake up from.

The Los Angeles Lakers star faces sexual-assault charges stemming from an incident at a Colorado spa earlier this year. No trial date has been set yet.

Curiously, Bryant’s lawyers let him do a sit-down with ABC Sports’ Jim Gray. The interview aired in its entirety during halftime of the Lakers-Rockets game Christmas Day, the second game in doubleheader NBA action on the network.