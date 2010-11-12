KOAA GM Whitaker Retiring

KOAA Colorado Springs VP/General Manager David Whitaker will retire in March 2011. Parent Cordillera Communications is expected to announce a successor in the coming weeks.

Whitaker plans to spend time with family and stay in Colorado Springs, and will eventually consider some business opportunities, both within broadcasting and outside of it.

"My intent is not to actively search anything out," said Whitaker. "I want to realize the full benefits of retirement."

The Colorado Springs Gazette previously reported Whitaker's pending retirement.

KOAA is a ratings leader in DMA No. 92. Whitaker joined the NBC affiliate in 1998 and gave it its News First branding. He's spent nearly 45 years in the industry. Whitaker is 67, says the newspaper, and has formerly run KDFW Dallas, WTVT Tampa and WJW Cleveland.