KNTV faces shakeup
When NBC takes over Granite Broadcasting Corp.'s KNTV(TV) San Francisco (San
Jose, Calif.) -- possibly within weeks -- it's likely to bring in new
management.
Sources said general manager Bob Franklin will be out, as will vice president
of news Scott Diener. News director Bob Goldberger may also be leaving, among
others.
Franklin led the station through independent status to NBC affiliation and,
with Diener and Goldberger, strengthened its news department.
Sources said general sales manager Richard Cerussi is welcome to stay,
although he could be a candidate for GM at CBS' KPIX-TV San Francisco. Franklin
has already been interviewed for that job, sources said.
Veteran newsman and NBC's KNTV transition leader Steve Schwaid seems more
likely to be a candidate to replace Steve Doerr, who left earlier this year as
the station group's VP for news, programming and creative development.
Linda Sullivan, who runs the group's WRC-TV Washington, is said to be a
candidate to run KNTV, as is Michael Jack of NBC's Columbus, Ohio,
owned-and-operated WCMH-TV.
