Knot Premieres Wedding Show On WNBC
Matrimony-minded media company The Knot is partnering with WNBC New York and LX.TV to launch the 10-episode series I Do. The series “will feature everything on today’s hottest trends in weddings including designer gowns, couture cakes, unique invitation ideas, spectacular reception locations and exotic honeymoon destinations,” WNBC said in a statement.
The Knot will provide engaged couples on the show with “insider secrets, tips and commentary on all things wedding.”
After its run on WNBC, I Do will be stripped weekdays during daytime for two weeks on the NBC O&O stations in July. The show’s Web site will be located at LXTV.com/ido.
LX.TV is NBC Local Media’s “luxury lifestyle and culture media brand.”
