Knology VP, Regulatory Affairs, Felix Boccucci Dies

Felix Boccucci Jr., 54, VP, regulatory affairs, for Cable

and Internet provider Knology, died of cancer on June 15. He had been based in

West Point, Ga., where the company is headquartered.

Boccucci, who, as a member of the board of the American

Cable Association, was one of the first employees of the company, which was

founded in 1997. In fact, as VP, finance, with Knology parent ITC Holding, he

conducted the feasibility study that led to Knology's creation, according to

his corporate bio.

Boccucci had helped the company acquire franchises in more

than 15 communities.

Before joining ITC in 1991, he held senior financial

management posts at GTE. He was a graduate of Shepherd College, now Shepherd

University, in Shepherdstown, W.Va.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, and sons Jacob and

Brady.