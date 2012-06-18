Knology VP, Regulatory Affairs, Felix Boccucci Dies
Felix Boccucci Jr., 54, VP, regulatory affairs, for Cable
and Internet provider Knology, died of cancer on June 15. He had been based in
West Point, Ga., where the company is headquartered.
Boccucci, who, as a member of the board of the American
Cable Association, was one of the first employees of the company, which was
founded in 1997. In fact, as VP, finance, with Knology parent ITC Holding, he
conducted the feasibility study that led to Knology's creation, according to
his corporate bio.
Boccucci had helped the company acquire franchises in more
than 15 communities.
Before joining ITC in 1991, he held senior financial
management posts at GTE. He was a graduate of Shepherd College, now Shepherd
University, in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Connie, and sons Jacob and
Brady.
