Knology Closes Sunflower Deal

West Point, Georgia-based overbuilder Knology Inc. said Friday that

it has closed its acquisition of Sunflower Broadband for $165 million in

cash.

Knology announced it

would purchase Sunflower, which has about 105,000 revenue generating

units in Douglas, Eudora and Lawrence counties in Kansas, in August.

Knology has about 600,000 residential voice, video and data customers in

Florida, South Dakota, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

In

connection with the deal, Knology said it has entered into a $770

million first lien credit facility which will be used to fund the

acquisition, refinance its existing credit facility and pay related

transaction costs. Knology said it used about $48 million of cash on

hand to partially fund the transaction.

