Knology, Cable One Take the Field
Cable One has struck a deal to carry the NFL Network and the NFL
Network's Sunday football look-in package, NFL RedZone, while cable
operator Knology has agreed to add RedZone. Knology has been carrying
the NFL Network since December 2009.
Cable One is a member of the National Cable Television Cooperative
(NCTC), which reached a carriage agreement with NFL Net, but which each of its
members must sign off on individually.
RedZone provides coverage of scoring drives from every Sunday
game in the league, keeping fans apprised of a team's progress once it
crosses the opponent's 20-yard-line (the "red zone").
The NCTC master agreement
allows members to individually negotiate for the network and the RedZone
package.
