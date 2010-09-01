Knology, Cable One Take the Field

Cable One has struck a deal to carry the NFL Network and the NFL

Network's Sunday football look-in package, NFL RedZone, while cable

operator Knology has agreed to add RedZone. Knology has been carrying

the NFL Network since December 2009.

Cable One is a member of the National Cable Television Cooperative

(NCTC), which reached a carriage agreement with NFL Net, but which each of its

members must sign off on individually.

RedZone provides coverage of scoring drives from every Sunday

game in the league, keeping fans apprised of a team's progress once it

crosses the opponent's 20-yard-line (the "red zone").

The NCTC master agreement

allows members to individually negotiate for the network and the RedZone

package.