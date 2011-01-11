Knight Study: BroadcastingStill Top Information Source In Emergencies

New media helped connect in

the aid and recovery effort following last year's devastating earthquake in

Haiti, but radio remained the most effective communications tool, though it proved

even more effective in partnership with some of those new technologies.

That is according to a

just-released report from the Knight Foundation.

The report's three key

takeaways are that humanitarian organizations were open to, but nervous about

the implications, of using new technologies like crowd sourcing, that some

turned out to be beneficial, texting in particular, but that the first priority

in Haiti, which was to restore radio service, was the right one since radio was

the "most effective tool for serving the public," as it had been with

the tsunami and other crises.

"Access to radio can

be shared easily and relatively cheaply among many people, and serves both

literate and illiterate populations," the study found.

While interactive maps, crowd-sourcing

information, texting and handheld GPS devices all played a part in the effort,

the report cautions against calling it a new media success story, citing the

fact that there was a lack of coordination and understanding of just how to use

some of the new tools, given that it was a new experience for the new media.

"As in past crises

around the world," Knight said, "radio continued to be the most effective

tool for serving the information needs of the local population."

That said, Mark Frohardit,

VP of humanitarian programs for Internews, which teamed with Knight on the

study, said that some of those new technologies enhanced the effectiveness and

reach of radio.

"The National

Association of Broadcasters is pleased that this report confirms what millions

of people around the globe have already known, that in times of crisis, no

other medium can replicate broadcasting as a first informer service that saves

lives and galvanizes rescue and relief efforts," said NAB spokesman Dennis

Wharton.

The report is based on

experiences and the discussions of CDAC (Communicating with Disaster Affected

Communities), which is described as a "working group of humanitarian

organizations and media development groups," and on a Knight Foundation

roundtable last May that included Haitian journalists, international media

development representatives, development agencies, technologists, emergency

response teams and humanitarian groups, all of which were involved in

communicating during the Haitian relief and rescue effort.

Various news organizations

have been working on spotlighting the run-up to the one-year anniversary of the

quake, (Jan. 12), but that spotlight has unexpectedly had to be shared with the

extensive coverage of the Arizona shootings and their aftermath.