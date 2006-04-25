Knight Media Center Opens at USC, Berkeley
Journalists, prepare for boot camp.
The John S. and James L. Knight foundation is opening the Knight New Media Center, to be run by the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California and the Graduate School of Journalism at UC Berkeley.
Focusing on new-media journalism training, the Media Center will offer week-long journalist “boot camps” centering on multimedia reporting and, at USC, seminars for new-media journalists.
