Kneuer Confirmed To Head NTIA

The Senate has confirmed John Kneuer as assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information.

He is the head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is charged with implementing the potentially $1.5 billion digital-to-analog converter box plan. That is the government program to give up to two, $40 coupons toward the purchase of a converter to households with analog-only sets, though it is yet to be determined whether that will be in analog-only homes, or will cover analog-only second or third sets in cable homes.

Kneuer's confirmation is conditional on his agreement to appear before any committee of the new, Democratically-controlled Senate that may want to quiz him.

