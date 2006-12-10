Kneuer Confirmed To Head NTIA
The Senate has confirmed John Kneuer as assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information.
He is the head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is charged with implementing the potentially $1.5 billion digital-to-analog converter box plan. That is the government program to give up to two, $40 coupons toward the purchase of a converter to households with analog-only sets, though it is yet to be determined whether that will be in analog-only homes, or will cover analog-only second or third sets in cable homes.
Kneuer's confirmation is conditional on his agreement to appear before any committee of the new, Democratically-controlled Senate that may want to quiz him.
