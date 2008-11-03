KNBC’s Michael McCarthy Dies

KNBC Los Angeles Senior V.P. of Sales Michael McCarthy passed away October 27. He was 50.

McCarthy collapsed at work and medical crews could not revive him; NBC did not report the cause of death.

McCarthy’s NBC career started in 1989 at KNSD San Diego. In 2002, he shifted to Los Angeles to KVEA and KWHY. He joined KNBC as a sales V.P. in 2004.

“Mike was a pivotal leader in our organization and made significant contributions throughout his many years of service to KNBC, KVEA, KWHY, the National Sales organization, and the entire stations group,” said KNBC President/General Manager Linda Sullivan. “He was truly an exceptional and warm-hearted man, and he will be deeply missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, colleagues, and many friends during this very difficult time."

McCarthy is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters Meg, Molly and Claire, parents Ed and Diane McCarthy, brothers Ed, Dan, Tim and Pat and sister Colleen.