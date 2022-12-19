KNBC Guts News Team - Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among the Vets Taking Buyouts
Five of the Comcast-owned station's most experienced newscasters will soon exit amidst 'voluntary early retirement' buyouts
NBCUniversal owned and operated station KNBC-TV will lose a combined 140 years of on-air news experience when five of its veteran anchors and reporters exit at the end of this month after taking "voluntary retirement buyouts.
With the ad market down, and NBC looking to cut costs, the station will lose longtime anchor Chuck Henry, in addition to veteran reporters Kim Baldonado, Angie Crouch, Vikki Vargas and Beverly White.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the cuts also include six employees in ad sales and public relations.
Henry joined KNBC in 1994, Deadline reported, working alongside co-anchor Coleen Williams for more than a decade after stints at NBC affiliates in Anchorage and Chicago.
Vargas' KNBC tenure stretches back to 1982. She has been serving as the station's Orange County bureau chief.
Baldonado, who signed on with KNBC in 1995 from rival local station KCAL-TV, has had a decorated career that includes a National Edward R. Murrow award, an Emmy, five Golden Mikes and an Associated Press Mark Twain Award.
White joined the station in 1992 as a general assignment reporter and was honored four years ago with a lifetime achievement award from the National Association of Black journalists.
Crouch, another Emmy winner, joined KNBC in 2004 and has covered some of the station's biggest stories over the past 18 years.
