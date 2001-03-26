KMWB-TV makes quantum leap

Expecting to be on the air with a digital signal in April, KMWB-TV Minneapolis/St. Paul has taken delivery of a 60-kW Quantum digital IOT transmitter, the first such system delivered by Acrodyne Industries. The Quantum transmitters utilize the latest generation of high-power inductive output tubes (IOT), automatic correction and advanced signal monitoring, positive pressure cooling system, "hot-swap" LDMOS driver amplifiers and linear power supplies. The system controller is a PC running Linux software.