KMTV Names News Director

Journal Broadcasting's CBS affiliate in Omaha, KMTV-TV, has named Scott Pickes as its new news director.



Pickens moves from Journal's ABC affiliate, KIVI-TV Boise/Twin Falls.



Pickens has been rising through the ranks at Journal, having prevsiouly been assistant news director at its WGBA-TV Green Bay.



His resume includes news posts at KGMB-TV Honolulu, WREX-TV Rockford, Ill, KPOM/KFAA-TV Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Ark., and KBCI-TV Boise.