KMTV Names News Director
Journal Broadcasting's CBS affiliate in Omaha, KMTV-TV, has named Scott Pickes as its new news director.
Pickens moves from Journal's ABC affiliate, KIVI-TV Boise/Twin Falls.
Pickens has been rising through the ranks at Journal, having prevsiouly been assistant news director at its WGBA-TV Green Bay.
His resume includes news posts at KGMB-TV Honolulu, WREX-TV Rockford, Ill, KPOM/KFAA-TV Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Ark., and KBCI-TV Boise.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.