KMOL-TV upgrades production control

KMOL-TV, the United Television station and NBC affiliate in San Antonio, has upgraded its news-production control with the purchase of a Grass Valley Kalypso digital production switcher and Grass Valley 8900 Series modular products to handle analog-to-digital signal conversion. "The Kalypso's unique features, including 80 inputs, built-in DVE and split mix-effects technology, address the emerging needs of our production control room," says KMOL-TV Director of Engineering Harold Friesenhahn.

In addition, the station's production-control room also uses a previously purchased Grass Valley PDR 200 series video server.