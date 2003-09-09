KMBC-TV’s Dixon arrested
Federal authorities have arrested a former KMBC-TV Kansas City engineer and
charged him with diverting about $1.5 million in station funds into a private
account.
Jerry Dixon, who was terminated at the Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.-owned station late last
year, has been charged with wire fraud.
The investigation into Dixon's alleged activities began with Hearst station
officials, and the company cooperated with federal investigators, sources said.
