KMBC-TV’s Dixon arrested

Federal authorities have arrested a former KMBC-TV Kansas City engineer and

charged him with diverting about $1.5 million in station funds into a private

account.

Jerry Dixon, who was terminated at the Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.-owned station late last

year, has been charged with wire fraud.

The investigation into Dixon's alleged activities began with Hearst station

officials, and the company cooperated with federal investigators, sources said.