Kmart buys ABC yule reality special

ABC has sold Kmart Corp. on becoming the major sponsor for Dear Santa,

an hour-long special in which Santa will respond to letters sent to him by six

youngsters.

ABC has slated the heart-tugging special, hosted by Jim Belushi, for Thursday

at 9 p.m. EST.

According to ABC, one youngster will be united with her long-lost

grandfather, while another, who has leukemia, has asked to visit Elvis'

Graceland estate.

In the buy -- made via Omnicom Group Inc.'s OMD USA -- Kmart gets some additional

on-camera plugs during the program.

For instance, the retailer offers a shopping spree at one of its stores to a

seven-year-old girl who wants to help needy children, and comic Joe Piscopo plays

Santa at a Kmart store in New Jersey.

Kmart's holiday spots on the show were created by two other Omnicom shops,

TBWA/Chiat/Day and Arnell Group.