Kmart buys ABC yule reality special
ABC has sold Kmart Corp. on becoming the major sponsor for Dear Santa,
an hour-long special in which Santa will respond to letters sent to him by six
youngsters.
ABC has slated the heart-tugging special, hosted by Jim Belushi, for Thursday
at 9 p.m. EST.
According to ABC, one youngster will be united with her long-lost
grandfather, while another, who has leukemia, has asked to visit Elvis'
Graceland estate.
In the buy -- made via Omnicom Group Inc.'s OMD USA -- Kmart gets some additional
on-camera plugs during the program.
For instance, the retailer offers a shopping spree at one of its stores to a
seven-year-old girl who wants to help needy children, and comic Joe Piscopo plays
Santa at a Kmart store in New Jersey.
Kmart's holiday spots on the show were created by two other Omnicom shops,
TBWA/Chiat/Day and Arnell Group.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.