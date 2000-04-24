Klotz Digital wins XM contract

XM Satellite Radio will use Klotz Digital Radio's fiber-based Vadis audio-media platform and DC-II audio-mixing console surfaces to create the backbone of XM's Washington, D.C., programming center. Klotz will provide more than 200 Vadis platform mainframes, nearly 50 DC-II audio mixing surfaces and other control devices.

XM will send as many as 100 channels of programming via satellite to subscribers with XM-ready radios in their cars, homes and offices.