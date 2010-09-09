Kling Exiting American Public Media

American Public Media Group CEO Bill Kling is leaving the

organization he founded in 1966.

Kling announced Friday he will be exiting in June 2011 but will

continue to work to strengthen public media outside APMG by developing new

fundraising initiatives, according to the parent company of Minnesota Public

Radio and American Public Media.

Minnesota Public Radio is one of the biggest programming producers

for public radio, including its best-known offerings A Prairie Home Companion and Marketplace.

He will also work to help boost community journalism at a time

when the industry is in the midst of a sea change. "Journalism is at a

crossroads and it's clearer every day that public media has a bigger role to

play," Kling said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to

collaborate with public broadcasting leaders across the country on ideas to

strengthen public media's regional newsgathering capacity.

"Bill Kling is unique in terms of his ability to sustain an

amazing level of energy, vision and creativity over a remarkable and storied

career," said MPR and APMG Board Chair Randall Hogan. "Most CEOs

count their years in office on the fingers of one hand; Bill has twice run out

of fingers and toes to mark his years of service but is nowhere near out of

ideas, commitment or passion. We're delighted that he intends to continue

to lend himself to the cause of public media after APMG."

No replacement has been named, but the search is on through a

special committee.