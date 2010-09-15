Klein to Present Horizon Award to Murdoch

Joel Klein,

former head of the Justice Department's antiturst division and Clinton

White House staffer, will present the Horizon award to NewsCorp.

Chairman Rupert Murdoch at the Media Institute's annual awards banquet

Oct. 6 in Washington.



Klein is currently chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.



Also lined up to hand out the an award is former National

Cable & Telecommunications Association President Decker Antstrom,

who will present the Institute's Freedom of Speech award to current NCTA

chief Kyle McSlarrow.



Former FCC Chair and current Wiley Rein partner Dick

Wiley will introduce the keynote speaker, FCc Commissioner Meredith

Attwell Baker.



The Media Institute is a Washington-based First Amendment think tank.