Klein to Present Horizon Award to Murdoch
Joel Klein,
former head of the Justice Department's antiturst division and Clinton
White House staffer, will present the Horizon award to NewsCorp.
Chairman Rupert Murdoch at the Media Institute's annual awards banquet
Oct. 6 in Washington.
Klein is currently chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.
Also lined up to hand out the an award is former National
Cable & Telecommunications Association President Decker Antstrom,
who will present the Institute's Freedom of Speech award to current NCTA
chief Kyle McSlarrow.
Former FCC Chair and current Wiley Rein partner Dick
Wiley will introduce the keynote speaker, FCc Commissioner Meredith
Attwell Baker.
The Media Institute is a Washington-based First Amendment think tank.
