Klausman named to CBS ops post

Michael Klausman has been appointed senior vice president, West Coast operations, operations and engineering, CBS Television. He also continues as president, CBS Studio Center.

Effective immediately, Klausman will begin to oversee day-to-day operation at CBS Television City, including technical

operations, engineering, facilities, stage operations and program production services. Klausman will continue to report to Charles Cappleman, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President, West Coast Operations, Operations and Engineering, CBS Television.

Klausman was named president, CBS Studio Center, in 1992 when CBS purchased MTM's half share in the Studio. He had been vice president and general manager, CBS/MTM Studios, since 1991.

- Richard Tedesco