Klarman Upped at Oxygen Media

Jason Klarman, general manager of women-focused Oxygen Media, has been upped to president of the NBC Universal-owned cable property. Klarman will continue to report to Lauren Zalaznick, president, NBCU Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks, who announced the promotion June 9. The move follows a similar promotion for Frances Berwick, Klarman's former colleague at Bravo, who was named president of Bravo Media last week.

"Jason has an unparalleled gift for identifying a brand's essence and driving a business from that vantage point," said Zalaznick in a statement. "His ability to deliver a message that cuts through the clutter along with keen business acumen has driven the incredible double digit growth at Oxygen these past two and a half years. His unlimited creativity will continue to drive the outsized success that Oxygen has enjoyed under his command."

Klarman was named GM of Oxygen Media in 2008 following its acquisition by NBCU the previous year, and led the channel's rebrand behind the new "Live Out Loud" tagline. Since then, Oxygen has seen audience growth of 119% among women 18-34 and 85% among women 18-49 in primetime with successful series Bad Girls Club, Tori & Dean and Dance Your Ass Off.

Klarman, whose background is largely in marketing, has worked closely with Zalaznick since their days at the small arts channel TRIO, where he was senior VP of marketing. He moved with her to Bravo in 2004, becoming executive VP of marketing and digital and leading the network's 2005 rebrand.