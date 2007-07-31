Kitchen Is Hot...Martina McBride Is Not

Fox moved into the rarified--for summer at least--4-plus ratings territory Monday with the semifinal cook-off on Hell's Kitchen. The show averaged a 4.2 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo for its second half-hour, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, and a 4/11 for the full hour, powering Fox to a win on the night in the demo with a 2.9/9.

ABC was in fourth place, at a 1.6/5, despite a two-hour original reality "event," Six Degrees of Martina McBride, a hybrid reality show that combined a search/race (to locate singer McBride) with a competition to be the next country singing sensation.

CBS was second, with a 2.2/7, led by a repeat of franchise player CSI: Miami at 10 p.m. (2.5/8). NBC was third with a 2.1/6, driven by a new outing for reality show Age of Love and Dateline.

The CW averaged a .7/2 for repeats of its sitcom lineup.