Kissinger tabbed prez for USA TV

David Kissinger has been named President of USA Television Production Group.

Kissinger, who was formerly president of programming at Studios USA, will now oversee the primetime network operations of Studios USA, as well as administration and finance for the USA Television Group. Kissinger replaces Robert Fleming, a five-year veteran of the division who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, USA executives say.

Steve Rosenberg remains President of USA Television Distribution Group, the studios' first-run syndication and sales division.

- Joe Schlosser