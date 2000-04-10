KIRO-TV Seattle filed a complaint with the FCC charging that rival KING-TV was intercepting its pager messages during coverage of the violent World Trade Organization Protests late last year. Kiro says its pager company had mistakenly programmed king's pagers with kiro coordinates and, as a result, KING-TV was able to read kiro's messages. kiro news director Bill Lord said the situation came to light when a king reporter called kiro to invite himself to a kiro going-away party and revealed how he knew about the event. "He told us they had been watching our pages," Lord said. King officials could not be reached for comment.