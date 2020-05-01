KIRO Restored to Ziply Subs After Two Years

Cox Media Group said it reached a deal that will return its Seattle station, KIRO-TV, to subscribers of Ziply Fiber after a two-year outage.

The agreement is effective May 1 at 12:01 a.m. PT

The dispute started before Cox Media Group owned the station and Northwest Fiber acquired the cable system from Frontier Communications.

The deal came as a result of negotiations over the past few weeks.

“I’m proud of the hard work our teams put into bringing this deal together and appreciate Ziply Fiber’s openness and support to offer KIRO-TV in its channel line-up, especially during this uncertain time,” said GMG CEO Kim Guthrie. “Our CMG newsrooms across the country have been working around the clock to provide accurate and up-to-date information to the communities we serve, and we appreciate that KIRO-TV is now back in the homes of Ziply Fiber customers.”