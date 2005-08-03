King World Phils Up

King World Productions has retained distribution rights to the syndicated Dr. Phil for five more years, through the 2013-2014 season.

King World also said it has renewed the show on 15 Viacom television stations through the 2010-2011 season. The stations include WCBS (New York), KCBS (Los Angeles), WBBM (Chicago), KYW (Philadelphia), WBZ (Boston), KTVT (Dallas), WCCO (Minneapolis), KCNC (Denver), KUTV (Salt Lake City) and KEYE (Austin), all of which will air the series as of the 2005-2006 season.

In addition WWJ (Detroit), KMAX (Sacramento), KDKA (Pittsburgh), WJZ (Baltimore) and WGNT (Norfolk), will begin airing the series as of the 2006-2007 season.

The show, which debuted in 2002, is delivering its highest seasonal average national ratings to date, according to King World. It is up 13% this season in households versus the same period during its first season.



The series is produced by Paramount Domestic Television, distributed by King World and created by Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions.