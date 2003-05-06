King World, Paramount slate PROMAX&BDA events

King World Productions and Paramount Domestic Television will host special

promotion and marketing workshops for station clients during the PROMAX&BDA

conference being held June 4 through 6 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

Also, according to Jim Chabin, CEO of the marketing and promotion

organization, NBC expects one-half of its top-50-market stations to attend the

conference.

King World will address launch plans for new first-run series Living It

Up! With Ali & Jack, according to Delilah Loud, senior vice president,

advertising and promotion, and it will also host meetings with station affiliates

to discuss its returning first-run programs including Wheel of Fortune,

Jeopardy!, Hollywood Squares, Inside Edition and Martha

Stewart Living, as well as promotion of off-network sitcom Everybody

Loves Raymond.

Paramount Domestic Television, according to executive VP of

marketing Michael Mischler, will outline specific promotional plans for

off-network launches of Becker and The Parkers.

The distributor will also have a hospitality suite for meetings on campaigns

for Dr. Phil, Entertainment Tonight, Judge Judy and

Judge Joe Brown.

NBC VP of affiliate advertising and promotion services Scot

Chastain said the NBC-station contingent will represent all market sizes from

across the country.

The network will host a special "affiliates day" prior to the PROMAX&BDA

conference with a special address by NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker.

ABC will also host a half-day meeting for affiliates.

PROMAX&BDA will introduce its annual "Brand Builder Awards," which it is

presenting in conjunction with Broadcasting & Cable and

Multichannel News magazines.

The initial honorees, to be fêted Friday, June 6, in the Chairman's Suite at

the Westin Bonaventure Hotel: Jill Taffet, E! Entertainment Television; Michael Smith, Food

Network; Nelson Montes Bono, Telemundo Communications Group Inc. (Puerto Rico); Christina Norman, VH1;

Artie Scheff, A&E Television NEtworks; Lee Ann Daly, ESPN; Larry Jones, TV Land; Dale Hopkins,

G4; Chris Moseley, Hallmark Channel; Eleo Hensleigh, The Walt Disney Co.; Heidi Diamond,

Martha Stewart; Dave Howe, Sci Fi Channel; Eric Kessler, Home Box Office; Art Bell, Courtroom Television Network; John Miller, NBC; Vince Manze, NBC; Bob Bibb, The WB Television Network; Lou Goldstein, The WB;

Ron Scalera, CBS; Mike Benson, ABC; Geoff Calnan, ABC; Roberta Mell, Fox; Bill

Butler, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.; Steve Dean, WBIR-TV Knoxville, Tenn.; Tom

Remiszewski, CBS owned-and-operated stations; Marshall Hites, KCBS-TV Los Angeles; Frank Radice,

NBC News; Suzi Schrappen, KPLR(TV) St. Louis; Caroline Welch, WPVI(TV)

Philadelphia; Lesli Rotenberg, PBS; and George Schweitzer, CBS

Entertainment.

More winners will be announced in the coming weeks.