King World, Paramount slate PROMAX&BDA events

King World Productions and Paramount Domestic Television will host special
promotion and marketing workshops for station clients during the PROMAX&BDA
conference being held June 4 through 6 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

Also, according to Jim Chabin, CEO of the marketing and promotion
organization, NBC expects one-half of its top-50-market stations to attend the
conference.

King World will address launch plans for new first-run series Living It
Up! With Ali & Jack, according to Delilah Loud, senior vice president,
advertising and promotion, and it will also host meetings with station affiliates
to discuss its returning first-run programs including Wheel of Fortune,
Jeopardy!, Hollywood Squares, Inside Edition and Martha
Stewart Living, as well as promotion of off-network sitcom Everybody
Loves Raymond.

Paramount Domestic Television, according to executive VP of
marketing Michael Mischler, will outline specific promotional plans for
off-network launches of Becker and The Parkers.

The distributor will also have a hospitality suite for meetings on campaigns
for Dr. Phil, Entertainment Tonight, Judge Judy and
Judge Joe Brown.

NBC VP of affiliate advertising and promotion services Scot
Chastain said the NBC-station contingent will represent all market sizes from
across the country.

The network will host a special "affiliates day" prior to the PROMAX&BDA
conference with a special address by NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker.

ABC will also host a half-day meeting for affiliates.

PROMAX&BDA will introduce its annual "Brand Builder Awards," which it is
presenting in conjunction with Broadcasting & Cable and
Multichannel News magazines.

The initial honorees, to be fêted Friday, June 6, in the Chairman's Suite at
the Westin Bonaventure Hotel: Jill Taffet, E! Entertainment Television; Michael Smith, Food
Network; Nelson Montes Bono, Telemundo Communications Group Inc. (Puerto Rico); Christina Norman, VH1;
Artie Scheff, A&E Television NEtworks; Lee Ann Daly, ESPN; Larry Jones, TV Land; Dale Hopkins,
G4; Chris Moseley, Hallmark Channel; Eleo Hensleigh, The Walt Disney Co.; Heidi Diamond,
Martha Stewart; Dave Howe, Sci Fi Channel; Eric Kessler, Home Box Office; Art Bell, Courtroom Television Network; John Miller, NBC; Vince Manze, NBC; Bob Bibb, The WB Television Network; Lou Goldstein, The WB;
Ron Scalera, CBS; Mike Benson, ABC; Geoff Calnan, ABC; Roberta Mell, Fox; Bill
Butler, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.; Steve Dean, WBIR-TV Knoxville, Tenn.; Tom
Remiszewski, CBS owned-and-operated stations; Marshall Hites, KCBS-TV Los Angeles; Frank Radice,
NBC News; Suzi Schrappen, KPLR(TV) St. Louis; Caroline Welch, WPVI(TV)
Philadelphia; Lesli Rotenberg, PBS; and George Schweitzer, CBS
Entertainment.

More winners will be announced in the coming weeks.