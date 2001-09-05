King World jacking Jeopardy stakes

King World is doubling its prize money on Jeopardy this November, beefing up its veteran game show to prepare for upcoming higher-stakes strips The Weakest Link and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

Questions worth $100 will turn into $200 questions, $500 to $1,000 and so forth. King World chief Roger King says he "is preparing already" for the coming Weakest Link and Millionaire, which in their current network version often give away thousands of dollars each episode. At this point, it's still unclear what the formats for the strip versions of Weakest Link and Millionaire will look like - neither shows have confirmed hosts yet. But most expect them to offer good pay-outs.

The revamped Jeopardy can now award people as much as $100,000 say King World executives, which is a lot higher than the $10,000 current average.

- Susanne Ault