King World execs depart
Two veteran King World executives have opted for early retirement, King World
Chairman Roger King said Monday.
J Stuart Stringfellow, president of King World's domestic TV sales division,
and Fred Cohen, head of international sales, will leave the company later this
month.
Stringfellow has been at King World for 17 years, while Cohen has been with
the company for 13 years.
'Stu and Fred have been building blocks in the very foundation of King
World,' Roger King says.
'They've been instrumental in guiding our company to the preeminent position
it holds today.'
Cohen's duties will be assumed by CBS Broadcast International President
Armando Nunez Jr.
Replacing Stringfellow is Joe DiSalvo, currently senior VP and general sales
manager, domestic syndication sales.
