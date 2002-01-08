King World execs depart

Two veteran King World executives have opted for early retirement, King World

Chairman Roger King said Monday.

J Stuart Stringfellow, president of King World's domestic TV sales division,

and Fred Cohen, head of international sales, will leave the company later this

month.

Stringfellow has been at King World for 17 years, while Cohen has been with

the company for 13 years.

'Stu and Fred have been building blocks in the very foundation of King

World,' Roger King says.

'They've been instrumental in guiding our company to the preeminent position

it holds today.'

Cohen's duties will be assumed by CBS Broadcast International President

Armando Nunez Jr.

Replacing Stringfellow is Joe DiSalvo, currently senior VP and general sales

manager, domestic syndication sales.