King World: The Dr. is in

King World Productions has cleared Dr. Phil in 86 percent of the

United States.

Recent stations on board for the show, set to launch in fall 2002, include

KPRC-TV Houston; WFOR-TV Miami; WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla.; and WTNH-TV Hartford,

Conn.

Previously closed top market clearances for Dr. Phil, produced by

Paramount Domestic Television, include WCBS-TV New York, KNBC-TV Los Angeles and

WMAQ-TV Chicago.