King World: The Dr. is in
By Susanne Ault
King World Productions has cleared Dr. Phil in 86 percent of the
United States.
Recent stations on board for the show, set to launch in fall 2002, include
KPRC-TV Houston; WFOR-TV Miami; WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla.; and WTNH-TV Hartford,
Conn.
Previously closed top market clearances for Dr. Phil, produced by
Paramount Domestic Television, include WCBS-TV New York, KNBC-TV Los Angeles and
WMAQ-TV Chicago.
