King World cuts entire programming staff

King World Productions has let its entire programming staff go, including

Steven Nalevansky, senior vice president of programming and development,

spokesman Arthur Sando confirmed.

King World is in the process of hiring a new programming staff, Sando said.

Nalevansky's contract expired and was not renewed, and that was also true for

Vanessa Coffey, VP of development, and Mary Duffy, VP of

production and development.

Three other staffers also were laid off: manager Mark Severino and two

assistants.

The move has led to speculation that Viacom Inc. will consolidate syndication

development and production under Paramount Pictures, which also is owned by Viacom,

leaving distribution to King World.

Spokesmen from both Paramount and King World said there is no truth to the

speculation and the two companies continue to be run separately.

Working together, however, the two have had great success this year with the

launch of Paramount-produced and King World-distributed Dr. Phil.

Next fall, King World is launching Living It Up! With Ali & Jack,

an idea that was developed by King World's sales department.