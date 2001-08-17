King World booting NATPE booth

It looks like King World will be off the NATPE 2002 exhibition floor, joining other departing syndicators Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Carsey-Werner.

A studio spokesperson confirmed this likely scenario,

but added the studio "will have some sort of presence." That could mean setting up shop at a Las Vegas hotel, similar to what the domestic syndication divisions

at Warner Bros. and Carsey-Werner will be doing.

Back in April (B&C, 4/9), King World chief Roger King admitted he was leaning towards scaling back in some capacity at this next NATPE to cut costs, revealing those sentiments shortly following Warner Bros.' decision to move off the floor.

King is more intent on leaving now because his 2002 project Dr. Phil is already 75% sold. The studio doesn't have to make its typical lavish splash at NATPE, especially when a tough ad sales market is calling for a lot of syndicators to keep a close eye on their expenses.

For that same reason, the word is other syndicators, Paramount and Buena Vista included, will be looking to trim their NATPE 2002 costs. - Susanne Ault