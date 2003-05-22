King of Queens finally clears L.A.

Sony Pictures Television has cleared comedy King of Queens on

Fox-owned KTTV(TV) and KCOP-TV in Los Angeles, bringing the show's clearances to

98% for a Sept. 15 launch.

Los Angeles was the last major market in which Sony was seeking a clearance

for the show, which airs on CBS Mondays at 8 p.m.

It wins its time period in households, viewers and women 25 through 54 and ties for

first in adults 25 through 54.

Next year, CBS will move the show to Wednesdays at 9 p.m., but its

entry into syndication will likely increase its exposure and could boost its

prime-time ratings even with the move.