The King is coming
Columbia TriStar Television Distribution has gone to market with off-network syndicated
runs of CBS sitcom King of Queens.
The distributor has pitched to the CBS, Fox and Tribune Broadcasting groups, and it is said to
be making market-by-market pitches, as well.
Terms, per sources: five years, cash-plus-barter, possibly including a second
run in late-night.
The distributor is said to be pricing the show, which is targeted for fall
2003, for prime time access runs, and it is strongly touting the fact that it's been
No. 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS in the key sales demos for the past three years.
The company declined to comment beyond confirming that the show is being
sold.
