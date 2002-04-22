The King is coming

Columbia TriStar Television Distribution has gone to market with off-network syndicated

runs of CBS sitcom King of Queens.

The distributor has pitched to the CBS, Fox and Tribune Broadcasting groups, and it is said to

be making market-by-market pitches, as well.

Terms, per sources: five years, cash-plus-barter, possibly including a second

run in late-night.

The distributor is said to be pricing the show, which is targeted for fall

2003, for prime time access runs, and it is strongly touting the fact that it's been

No. 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS in the key sales demos for the past three years.

The company declined to comment beyond confirming that the show is being

sold.