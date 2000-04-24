King of the cable

Twentieth Television has sold the cable syndication rights to animated series King of the Hill to co-owned FOX Channels Group for a 2004 launch. The series will end up at either Fox-owned FX or the FOX Family Channel when its cable syndication window opens. The animated series is slated to debut in broadcast syndication in fall 2001, with the cable window to run simultaneously beginning in 2004.

Twentieth Television executives would not comment on the value of the deal. Industry executives say King of the Hill will take in at least $300 million in its first cycle of broadcast syndication.